November 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Invest in Cypriot Youth

By Eleni Philippou00

Invest in Youth CY is a two-day bicommunal workshop to be held at the Home for Cooperation, funded by the Council of Europe and following up on the Youth Peace Camp 2018.

The goal of the seminar is youth empowerment through cultural respect and understanding and it combines expert inputs with non-formal education and art methodology to involve young people from both communities and give them space to exchange opinions, ideas and ultimately, learn about peacebuilding.

The Youth Peace Camp 2018 took place in the European Youth Centre Budapest, bringing together 50 participants from: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus (Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots), Kosovo, South Caucasus region and both banks of the river Nistru/Dniestr.

The camp created a safe space where participants could develop their competences in peacebuilding and conflict transformation, explore the ways in which conflict affected them, establish a dialogue with young people coming from ‘the other side’ and increase their competences in project planning.

Within the same mindset, the Invest in Youth CY workshop is taking place this month, on November 16-17, bringing together young people all across the island.

Participation at the event is free but registration is necessary as there are a limited number of spots. Signing up is open until November 10 with the link found on the Facebook event.

 

Invest in Youth CY

2-day bi-communal event for all Cyprus residences. November 16. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 9am-6pm. Registration is necessary. Until the 10th

Related posts

EU heavyweight states push for joint supervisor against money laundering

Reuters News Service

More restrictions to be placed on released child-sex offenders

Gina Agapiou

Extradited man referred to trial in teen’s drug death

Evie Andreou

Mokas says passport scheme outside its remit

George Psyllides

New protest against Stavrovouni quarry to be held Saturday

Gina Agapiou

Talat says Anastasiades called Berlin meeting ‘in vain’ and a waste of money (Update 2)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign