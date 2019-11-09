November 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police carry out island-wide crime fighting operation

By Staff Reporter071

Police said Saturday it conducted large-scale overnight operations across the island, which included house and car searches, patrols, and traffic code enforcement, as part of a campaign to prevent and stamp out crime and instill a sense of security among the public.

The operations started on Friday and lasted until the early morning hours of Saturday, a police statement said.

During the operations, officers checked 131 vehicles and 156 passengers across the island, as well as 21 nightclubs.

In Nicosia and Limassol, police searched seven homes and a number of individuals were questioned by Limassol CID regarding cases that are under investigation.

Patrols were also carried out outside bakeries, jewellery shops, and other establishments considered potential burglary and robbery targets.

At the same time, traffic checks across all districts netted 70 drivers for speeding, while officers reported 229 other code violations. Thirteen drivers were also reported for drink driving.

Officers also issued a number of written warnings to unruly drivers.

