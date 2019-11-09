Remembrance Day being marked by two services in Paphos

Two services to mark Remembrance Day will be held in Paphos on Sunday and the general public is invited to attend both.

The separate services in Peyia and Paphos will honour fallen servicemen and women. Many attendees, as is the same every year, will wear military attire or regalia

The first is organised by the Paphos branch of the Royal British Legion and will be held in the harbour close to Paphos castle. Both services will include a two-minute silence at 11am to remember servicemen and women who have lost their lives in past conflicts.

“This is an open event for anyone to attend, as Paphos remembers all those who have served and sacrificed to help make our world a better one,” a spokesman for the Royal British Legion Paphos branch told the Cyprus Mail.

The service gets underway at 10am but the public should arrive earlier, he said.

In excess of 3,000 people attended the event last year and numbers this year are expected to be similar. Attendees are made up of members of the public, holiday makers and ex service personnel, he said.

All donations will go to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. Members of Paphos municipality and the cultural services will be in attendance. As well as representatives from the British High Commission, there will also be a piper, a bugler, and a solo performance by singer, Judith Evans Davies.

Every year the Royal British Legion commemorates the war dead by selling the poppies for people to wear to show their respect for the fallen soldiers.

In addition, a procession of motorcyclists from all over the island, will ride to the harbour to show their respect.

Hundreds of people will also attend the annual Peyia Remembrance Service,’ Lest we forget’ held at Peyia municipality car park every year.

The event is organised by Alan and Barbara Wilson of MARCH (Military and Retired Cyprus Holidays for Heroes), a Paphos-based non-profit organisation that offers holidays for injured or traumatised serving or non-serving military personnel.

Wilson an ex-serviceman noted that there is also participation from the New Testament Community Church and that the service is held in memory of all those that who gave their lives for their countries during wars conflicts or terrorism.

As with the service at the harbour, this will be in a full Cenotaph style and the public will be able to lay symbols of remembrance. The Peyia service commences at 10.30am, but the public should arrive earlier to be seated.

Royal British Legion Paphos branch : http://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/paphos?fbclid=IwAR3MWGZt6HCGsMLvL92qilmgTSkKY4qsxQYIFVEMTUUjaPeL0A1J1No7oYY

MARCH: www.march-cy.org or tel: 99 850355