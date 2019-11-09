Spluttering Spurs held at home by Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur’s winless run in the Premier League stretched to five games as George Baldock’s equaliser earned an impressive Sheffield United side a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The hosts were fortunate to go ahead in the 58th minute through Son Heung-min’s goal and again when David McGoldrick’s apparent equaliser soon afterwards was ruled out by VAR.

Son’s goal was Tottenham’s first attempt on target but it failed to spark Mauricio Pochettino’s side into life.

Chris Wilder’s United kept plugging away and were duly rewarded when Baldock’s miscued low cross sneaked in at the back post, the goal allowed to stand after another VAR check.

Tottenham showed belated urgency and Lucas Moura almost snatched a win in stoppage time when his piledriver was tipped over the bar by Dean Henderson.

The draw lifted United into fifth spot on 17 points with Tottenham languishing in 12th, three points worse off.

HAMMERS WOES CONTINUE

West Ham United’s winless streak extended to six games as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to a Burnley side inspired by talented teenage winger Dwight McNeil.

Burnley, who had lost their last three games, went ahead in the 11th minute when McNeil swung in a deep corner, James Tarkowski snuck round the back and headed to Ashley Barnes who poked home.

The Clarets thought they had a second in the 36th minute when McNeil whipped in a superb cross which Chris Wood met with a thundering header but to the anger of the home crowd, the VAR review found evidence of off-side.

Burnley did double their lead, a minute before the break, and it was no surprise that McNeil was again the provider.

NEWCASTLE FIGHT BACK

Goals from DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clarke helped Newcastle United recover from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at St James’s Park on Saturday and secure back-to-back victories in this season’s Premier League.

Bournemouth went ahead in the 14th minute with a brilliantly-worked corner as Harry Wilson made a looping run from the back post before hammering an unstoppable shot low to the keeper’s right.

Newcastle lost their captain and defensive lynchpin Jamaal Lascelles to injury shortly afterwards, but the home side began to create decent chances as they battled their way back into the game.

Still yet to score for Newcastle, winger Allan Saint-Maximin hit the crossbar before his side levelled when his next shot was deflected into the path of Yedlin, who came steaming in at the far post to head home just before the break.

Better known for his heading prowess, Irish international Ciaran Clarke let his feet do the talking seven minutes into the second half as he scuffed the ball home for his second goal in two games to put his side ahead.

Newcastle weathered a late storm to hang on for a win that lifts them to 11th place in the table on 15 points after 12 games, while Bournemouth are a point ahead of them in 12th position.