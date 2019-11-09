November 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
State hospitals’ revenues reach highest yet at €7.5m last month

OCTOBER was the state health services organisations’ (Okypy) best month since Gesy began operating with revenues to state hospitals reaching €7.5m.

The organisation, which runs the state hospitals, saw its revenues grow gradually since June when Gesy kicked in, it said.

During the first month Gesy was introduced, June, revenues reached only €774,183 while a month later they rose to €3.4m. In August there was a drop to €2.27m. Revenues rose to €4.72m in September and €7.5m last month.

The House health committee heard this week that revenues were lower during the first three months due to decisions by the cabinet aimed at facilitating members of the public and helping them adjust to the changes.

 

