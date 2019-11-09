November 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Want to be in the next Cyprus Film Days?

By Eleni Philippou00

The Ministry of Education and Rialto Theatre have recently opened a Call for Entries for the Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2020.

The Festival, now approaching its 18th edition, will host for the 10th consecutive year an international competition section entitled Glocal Images, inviting fiction feature film makers from Cyprus and abroad to submit their works. The Artistic Committee of the Festival decided to incorporate a Cypriot Films Competition Section, given that they fulfil the criteria as stated in the festival rules and regulations.

The festival aims not only to broaden its appeal within its borders but also to attract both industry and audiences from abroad by becoming a cinematic meeting point for the three continents surrounding Cyprus. The international competition section Glocal Images welcomes films that voice the diversity of local cultures and contribute innovative representations of subject matters that can be addressed to an international audience.

The selection of films in competition is undertaken by a three-member Artistic Committee; Dr Costas Constantinides (Film Scholar), Tonia Mishiali (Director – Producer) and Marios Stylianou (Director – Producer). Next year’s festival will take place from April 3 to 11, 2020, in Limassol and Nicosia, as per previous years.

It may seem like a long way away right now but interested parties have about two months to submit their films as the deadline is Monday, January 6, 2020. For the rules and regulations of the Festival and the submission form please visit the website:www.cyprusfilmdays.com.

 

Open Call 

Applications accepted for the newest edition of Cyprus Film Days. Films deadline: January 6 2020. Tel: 25-343903 and 25-343907 or email [email protected]

