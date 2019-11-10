November 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

From a footballer to a painter

By Eleni Philippou00

The legend of Cypriot football and former leader of the national team Panikos Krystallis is ready to show he has more strings to his bow and present his art creations for the first time. Almost seven decades after his first appearance on Cypriot football fields, Panikos aims to surprise the public, not with a football between his feet this time, but with a paintbrush in his hands.

As a self-taught amateur painter, the veteran international footballer depicts the beauty of Cypriot nature in his paintings. His source of inspiration is sometimes an age-old olive tree, other times a flower and others a chapel. “With skill, diligence and extraordinary love,” say the exhibition organisers, “Panikos Krystallis illustrates the colours and peculiarities of a world we often forget is there.”

The artist commented on his upcoming exhibition by saying: “as I once painted with the feet, now I paint with the hands.”

Titled From the Field to the Canvas, this is Panikos’ first art exhibition and it will be hosted at Curium Palace Hotel in Limassol from today until Wednesday. The opening of the exhibition will be held by Education Minister Costas Chambiaouris and the Mayor of Limassol and parts of the exhibition proceeds will be donated to charity.

 

From the Field to the Canvas

First art exhibition by well-known former Cypriot footballer, Panikos Krystallis. November 10-13. Curium Palace Hotel, Limassol. Tel: 25-891100

 

