Betting shop fire believed to be arson

A betting shop in Kornos has been burnt down in what appears to be an act of arson, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, they received information about the fire at 1.53 on Sunday morning.

Members of the fire service were dispatched to the scene and were able to put out the fire but not before it has completely destroyed the shop.

Officers from Kofinou police station and Larnaca CID visited the scene and from first appraisal said the fire seemed to be arson as there were signs of forced entry on the aluminium door of the shop.

The shop was not insured and had no CCTV cameras.

