Cyprus should not be rushing to revoke passports

This week it was announced that Cyprus government had begun to revoke as many as 26 “golden passports” after several scandals surrounding their citizenship-for-investment scheme came to light.

Cyprus set up their passport plan in 2013 following their economic crises. It offered citizenship in exchange for investments in an effort to save the country from bankruptcy.

So why is Cyprus having to apologise to the international community for a well thought out plan that helped revive their economy? And why have they been pressured into revoking an absurd number of passports?

Like any cash-for-passport plan, it opens the doors for abuse of the system. An example is a group of top Cambodian officials who obtained passports in 2016 and 2017. Their citizenship had been received after several members of the group had already been on a US “visa blacklist” for undermining democracy.

Indeed, if Cyprus is guilty of overlooking several passport recipients who did not pass the criteria for receiving citizenship and had a criminal record at the time, relooking and revoking their Cyprus passports would be necessary and encouraged.

However, The Malaysian government is now pressuring Cyprus to also revoke the passport of the former Malaysian financier Jho Low.

Low is widely considered the “mastermind” behind the 1MDB scandal which saw billions siphoned from a Malaysian state fund. Yet the former financier has yet to stand trial nor has he been convicted in any country in the world and remains innocent until proven guilty.

Furthermore, he has recently been granted asylum by a country that acts in line with the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and European Convention on Human Rights. The unnamed country believe Low is a victim of political persecution and would not stand a fair trial where he to return to Malaysia.

It could be argued that revoking Low’s Cyprus citizenship due to political pressure would be a fundamental breach of Cyprus’ human rights obligations which it is bounded by under the UDHR and ECHR given Mr. Low’s current status of asylum

On top of that, not only did Low fulfil the criteria needed to obtain a Cypriot passport, but he received citizenship in 2015, before any official 1MDB action was even heard of.

Cyprus is a country that has worked on building its reputation as an island state that follows the rule of law. While re-looking at their passport-plan criteria is certainly necessary, giving in to international pressures and automatically revoking the passports of all those that may raise a red flag seems not only rash, but unjust.

There is no arguing that a closer look at the citizenship scheme is vital, but let Cyprus prove that the revocations of passports is rule based, rather than politically based.

Albert Wilkins, political analyst