November 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Cyprus will not be saved by passports’

By Katy Turner00

Today we are here to reassure that Akel speaks for the majority of people in Cyprus when we insist on fighting for justice on the island, secretary general of the party Andros Kyprianou said on Sunday addressing an anti-occupation demonstration held on Ledra street.

He said the party is fighting for a bizonal, bicommunal federation in which human rights and basic freedoms are respected based on United Nations resolutions.

He called on President Nicos Anastasiades to evaluate the successes of former president Demetris Christofias and warned him to realise Cyprus is in danger of becoming split in two.

Turkey has crossed every limit of threatening behaviour, he said. We are experiencing it in the EEZ, in its actions in Famagusta, and in the protracted deadlock in the talks, he added.

He called on Anastasiades to work hard for the November 25 meeting with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres to result in the restart of a substantial dialogue towards a solution.

“Cyprus will not be saved with towers and passports,” he said. “Cyprus will be saved with reunification”.

 

