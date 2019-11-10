November 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Defence Minister heading to Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council

By Katy Turner00

Defence Minister Savvas Angelides will travel to Brussels to attend the Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini on Tuesday.

According to the agenda, the defence ministers will discuss security and defence issues, with a particular focus on PESCO (Permanent Structured Cooperation) and its coherence with other initiatives.

Defence ministers will then have an exchange of views on Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and operations. They will assess the current state of deployment, and reflect on challenges and areas for further improvement.

Defence ministers will also exchange views on EU-NATO cooperation with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg. It will be an opportunity for him to brief defence ministers on the state of play of preparations for the next NATO summit that will take place on December 3-4 in London.

The Council is expected to adopt a number of decisions and conclusions without debate, including a Council decision adopting 13 new PESCO projects, as well as the 2019 report of the Head of the European Defence Agency (EDA) and the 2020 Council guidance to the EDA.

Before the Council meeting, there will be an EDA steering board meeting. The discussion will focus on the Coordinated Annual Review on Defence (CARD). The steering board is expected to adopt the EDA 2020 budget and staff establishment plan and the EDA three-year planning framework 2020-2022.

 

Related posts

Revoking citizenship might not be so straight forward

Elias Hazou

Victim of racist attack complains police have not examined the case

Katy Turner

Student body calls on high school kids to walk out of class (updated)

Katy Turner

Government source: Turkey has no plans to take part in five-way meeting

Katy Turner

‘Increased Turkish aggression a threat to the region’

Katy Turner

Conservation work to begin on occupied churches

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign