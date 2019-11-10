November 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Geological history of the island a priority says minister

By Katy Turner00

Protecting the geological history of Cyprus is one of the priorities of the ministry of agriculture and environment, Minister Costas Kadis said opening a visitor area at the excavation site where pygmy hippos were found in Ayia Napa.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Deputy Mayor of Ayia Napa Christos Zanattou said the paleontological site in Ayia Napa has been adapted to highlight the unique findings of 20 years of paleontological excavation activity, including the skulls and fossilised bones of the hippos, which are considered to be among the oldest evidence of mammals on the island as they lived between 100,000 and 250,000 years ago.

The site is located next to the sculptural park of Ayia Napa.

Pygmy hippopotamus have been extinct in Cyprus for about 100,000 years. In addition to those in Ayia Napa, bones of pygmy hippopotamus have also been found in Aetokremnos (Cliff of the Eagles) in Limassol along with human hunting tools, providing evidence that humans might have driven them to extinction.

 

