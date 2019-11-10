November 10, 2019

Government source: Turkey has no plans to take part in five-way meeting

By Katy Turner00
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey does not seem ready to take part in a five party meeting for on the Cyprus problem in December, indicating any movement on the issue will have to wait for elections in the north, a government source told the Cyprus News Agency on Sunday.

This position has been expressed by Ankara to diplomatic sources from third countries in addition to in a meeting on Friday in Geneva between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendrias.

The aim of the government is after the three way meeting in November between the United Nations secretary general, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to have five party meeting also with the guarantor powers, the same source said.

“Obviously this will not happen because Turkey will not come,” the source added. So the wider meeting “will not happen in December, but later”.

As is known in Nicosia, the opinion in Turkey is that any proceedings on the Cyprus problem must happen after the elections in the north in April, the source added.

UN special envoy is expected back on the island on Saturday in the run up to the meeting with UNSG Antonio Guterres on November 25. She will meek Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at 11am and President Nicos Anastasiades at 6.30pm.

At a meeting of the National Council on Wednesday Anastasiades is expected to refer to the fact that Cavusoglu is likely to stick to the positions he outlined in September.

He said Ankara was calling for a five-party meeting to to clarify the Cyprus settlement model.

Anastasiades will leave for Paris on Monday where he will take part in an international forum for peace organised by the president of France.

