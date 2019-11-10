November 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Graffiti in the south speaks volumes

By CM Reader's View00

Have any Greek Cypriot officials ever driven past the numerous ‘Eoka’ graffitied walls in southern Cyprus? I as a Turkish Cypriot can never trust a united Cyprus if the simplest thing as to removing offensive graffiti daubed all over southern Cyprus cannot be removed.
Hatser Incirci, via email

 

