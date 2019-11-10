November 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this girl?

By Katy Turner00

A 14-year-old girl, Mehmet Fatma Margarita has been reported missing from her home in Limassol since 8.30 on Saturday night.

She is described as 1.5m tall, slim with long, black hair.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25 805057, the nearest police station or the citizens line 1460.

