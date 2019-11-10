It’s called the scientific method – a response to climate denialists

Except to say that once again DA is playing the man not the ball I will ignore the ad hominem attacks that feature so prominently (and which are characteristic of the denialist case) in his vituperative opening but which add nothing to the scientific debate, which I will reopen by repeating the challenge I set DA, namely to explain what is the mechanism that traps heat whereby we have average global temperatures of about plus 15C rather than minus 15C?

The saturation theory developed by Angstrom was the establishment theory for 40 years. However, it fell from grace in the late forties and fifties. That was before Climate change was a major political issue.

As I pointed out, Angstrom’s research has long been discredited. For a start the tubes he used were not long enough, only 30cm, rather than 250cm, and did not properly represent the atmosphere let alone how changes in CO2 would affect it. Secondly scientists of the time did not have the equipment to accurately measure absorption so, rather than the well-defined peaks and troughs showing where absorption does or does not occur, it all smeared out. This caused a problem where absorption bands of CO2 and H20 were close, as they are, too close then to distinguish but far enough apart we can distinguish now. In addition, the scientists of the day got caught in the trap of thinking of the atmosphere as a single slab, which it is not.

Gilbert Plass covered this with his seminal 1956 article “Carbon Dioxide Theory of Climatic Change”, written before Climate Change became a political football (at the behest of vested industrial interests in the 1980’s) when he was promoting a minority view.

As it is, based upon the modern research, with far better equipment and the benefit of 119 years of knowledge, scientists through repeated experimentation have shown:

(a) You’d still get an increase in greenhouse warming even if the atmosphere low down were saturated, because it’s the absorption in the thin upper atmosphere (which is unsaturated) that counts

(b) It’s not even true that the atmosphere is actually saturated with respect to absorption by CO2,

(c) Water vapor doesn’t overwhelm the effects of CO2 because there’s little water vapor in the high, cold regions from which infrared escapes, and, at the low pressures there, water vapor absorption is like a leaky sieve, which would let a lot more radiation through were it not for CO2, and

(d) These issues were satisfactorily addressed by physicists 50 years ago, and the necessary physics is included in all climate models.

There is a report, “The greenhouse effect and carbon dioxide” by Wendi Zhong and Joanna Haig, 2013 which contains some useful diagrams which show exactly how the process of global warming through Greenhouse gasses work, with graphs showing how the absorption of them, CO2 in particular, develops at varying wave lengths.

The authors conclude “that as the concentration of CO2 in the Earth’s atmosphere continues to rise there will be no saturation in its absorption of radiation and thus there can be no complacency with regards to its potential to further warm the climate.”

On Washington DC, I am not sure quite where DA gets his figures from, but Wednesday October 2 this year marked the 62nd day at or above 90 degrees in 2019, ranking as the third most ON RECORD in a calendar year, only trailing 1980 and 2010, which had 67 such days.

Compared with averages for the previous 50 years (1960 to 2009), the 2010s in Washington had:

11 more days each year with temperatures of 90 °F and highs (so much for a decline)

1.6 °F higher daily maximum temperatures (0.9 °C) (evidence of long term sustained warming)

2.5 °F higher daily minimum temperatures (1.4 °C) (evidence of long term sustained warming)

13 fewer days a year with freezing temperatures. (evidence of long term sustained warming)

As it is, given we are only halfway through the 30 year period Hansen discussed, where the rate of change is likely to increase, Hansen’s middle run, his B estimate, does not appear far off, in particular where in the Lansing report he was discussing the worst case, his “A scenario”, and we have taken action through e.g. the Kyoto protocol to reduce damaging emissions, and the level of CO2 is not as high as expected. The key point is however that global average increases seen are consistent with the increases in average global CO2 levels now measured.

If one takes the report by Kauppinen and Malmi, as far as I know it was not published in “Nature”, I have looked very carefully for it there, but even a name search for the authors throws nothing up. Rather it appears to have been published in a non-peer reviewed site called Arvix, known for being a repository of work not otherwise published. Perhaps DA can provide issue and page details.

These are comments on that report, which make its findings suspect.

(1) They claim that climate models cannot be relied upon but do not demonstrate this. This against the background that hindcasting has showed reasonable consistency with historical climate while generally a comparison of most models suggest reasonable consistency for middle run scenarios over the period since the models were constructed.

(2) They instead make a new climate model (despite this being in contradiction of (1)).

(3) Their new climate model is unvalidated. It is based upon datasets of cloud and humidity without any sources given or which are not up-to-date. They provide no assessment of the accuracy of the data used—these variables are very difficult to measure on a global basis over the time period used. No physical basis is given for their new climate model (e.g. no process is given for how higher relative humidity can make the globe cool).

(4) They fail to consider cause and effect. For example, they assume without any support that a decrease in relative humidity is natural. They give no reasons why it would have decreased. They fail to consider whether climate change could have caused relative humidity to change.

(5) They state without any support that most of the atmospheric CO2 increase is due to emissions from the oceans. They ignore anthropogenic CO2 emissions which are more than large enough to explain the full increase. They ignore observational evidence that shows that the oceans are net sinks of CO2 at present, not net sources.

(6) They dismiss the entire body of climate science—especially that there is a significant greenhouse effect—and instead cite their own work (unpublished or published in journals outside the field).

That may well explain why it has not reached a wider audience. It is junk science which has not been peer reviewed and would not survive peer review but has only been grasped by the drowning denialists

That Japanese paper cited deals with events 780,000 years ago. Not events occurring. 780,000 years ago there was no significant human activity generating 39 GT of CO2 per year. It’s not relevant but referring to paleoclimate studies as proof about modern day global warming is a known denialists’ trick.

The effects of cloud and climate are thoroughly researched. What is known is that more clouds tend to cause cooling, including by the albedo effect, and Galactic cosmic rays can’t explain current global warming.

As a number of studies over many years have shown, cosmic rays exert a minor influence over low-level cloud cover, solar magnetic field has not increased in recent decades, nor has GCR flux on Earth decreased. Indeed, cosmic rays do not seem to be able to ionise particles so they agglomerate to meet a critical mass needed for cloud formation in the real world, and the minor effects detected only occur at a small level in experimental test chambers. In fact, if GCRs did have a significant impact on global temperatures, they would have had a net cooling effect over the past 50 years, especially over the past 50 years when global warming was strongest.

Let’s look at the Sun: Changes in the sun’s output falling on the Earth are about 0.05 Watts/meter squared, while human activities warm the Earth by about 2.83 Watts/meter squared, meaning that the warming driven by the GHGs coming from the human burning of fossil fuels since 1750 is over 50 times greater than the slight extra warming coming from the Sun itself over that same time interval.

Moving on, we have another vicious ad hominem attack on the motives of the climate scientists…again playing the man not the ball. The research is not to conform to a narrative, and researchers working in climate change do not receive atypically large pay checks, nor do they get rich from grants.

Indeed, what really leads to more funding and a higher salary is a scientist’s ability to produce ground-breaking research, not confirming the consensus.

Let’s look at research by vested interests. In research funded by Exxon-Mobil, from 1977 to 2014, 83 percent of the company’s peer-reviewed studies and 80 percent of its internal communications acknowledged that climate change is real and caused by humans, but you do not read about that because it does not fit their narrative as it is potentially damaging to their billions in profits.

On the apparent cooling in the period from the 40’s to the 70’s there is some good research by many scientists, the latest by Y Sato in Japan, which discusses how human pollution generated aerosol particles from pollution added to cloud cover causing a 0.2 C drop. Anti -pollution measures designed to eliminate e.g. the London Smogs and to stop destruction of the vital ozone layer resulted in elimination of many of the aerosols, and that in turn affected cloud cover at the levels where clouds reflect rather than trap heat, due to albedo effects. The rapid effects of e.g. the US Clean Air Act of 1970 can be visibly seen in Antarctic Ice -cores with a sudden change and as those pollutants would include aerosols, the reduction in aerosol emission would affect cloud formation, from 1970 on.

One has to be desperate to refer to “climate gate”, as that thoroughly discredited anti science “journalist” Delingpole called it. He was a big promoter of that conspiracy theory. So called Climategate involved the illegal hacking of a university email system and then highly selective cherry-picked quoting, out of context, of a few words and phrases, all planned as a deliberate smear before an IPCC meeting. There were at least eight separate investigations all of which concluded that there had been no dishonesty or fraud of any nature whatsoever by the authors of the emails, let alone anything that challenged the by then very well attested theory of anthropogenic climate change, driven principally by human greenhouse gas generation.

That does not fit with the denialists’ narrative.

DA says rely on logic, proof, and data. That is what climate scientists do. It’s called the scientific method. That is nearly always lacking in denialists claims.

Take for example Delingpole’s article in Breitbart – “Analysis of “‘Global Warming’ Is a Myth, Say 58 Scientific Papers in 2017”, Published in Breitbart, by James Delingpole on 6 Jun 2017. Five scientists analysed the article and estimated its overall scientific credibility to be ‘very low’. A majority of reviewers tagged the article as: cherry-picking, derogatory, flawed reasoning, inaccurate, misleading. Many of the authors of the articles themselves commented that their papers did not address current global warming but historical and/or purely local events and cannot and therefore should not be used to discuss modern day global warming, where again many of the authors stated that they accept the theory of global warming. Delingpole himself admitted he never read the papers. No integrity or credibility but laziness. Whether he would have understood them if he had is an open question.

Following scientific method is why 97 percent of the top climate scientists accept the theory of anthropogenic climate change driven by human produced CO2 as the best explanation for what we are seeing, and that is because they try and test all theories to make sure they work.

Anyway, the jig is up, and DA is behind the times. In 2018 five big oil majors conceded the science was correct: they would be hard put to do otherwise when their own research mostly confirmed it.

