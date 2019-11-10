It’s not Akel that laid the bad egg

Despite serious blunders along the way, Akel has been on the right side of history

When he was president of Cyprus, Demetris Christofias used to boast to any leader who would listen at European Council meetings that he was a communist.

And some leaders did listen to the old communist dinosaur.

On one memorable occasion President Nicholas Sarkozy of France was seen on television rudely bypassing Prime Minister David Cameron of Great Britain en route to chat to comrade Christofias.

But as leader of communist Akel and president of a capitalist, property owning, money minded, divided country he was absolutely useless. He dithered and he blundered and left office under a cloud, unloved and hounded not to run again.

The cloud was from the explosion in July 2011 at a naval base near Limassol that shook his crumbling presidency to the core and condemned Akel not to field its leader as candidate for president again.

A ship bound for Syria with a cargo of weapons and ammunition had been arrested on the high seas off Cyprus and diverted to Limassol where it offloaded its cargo.

In total disregard of basic safety precautions, the cargo was stored unprotected from the elements for two years, in the open air, in the heat of summer in Cyprus.

Friendly foreign governments warned Christofias to get rid of it, but he dithered until the munitions exploded killing thirteen people and injuring many more.

Under the constitution of Cyprus the president is immune from prosecution for criminal offences committed in the execution of his function as president, so Christofias was lucky not to be prosecuted for criminal negligence, but he came under severe political criticism for the reckless inertia with which his government handled the incident for which he was ultimately responsible.

Inertia was the recurring theme of his political life. He could have made a difference in the 2004 referendum on the UN plan to reunite Cyprus but decided at the last minute to vote against the plan having led people to believe he would support it.

“We shall vote no to cement yes,” he explained, which is obviously oxymoronic, except that with the benefit of hindsight we now know that President Nicos Anastasiades who voted yes in 2004 did the same thing the other way round: he voted yes to cement no.

In a perverse way it works that way round. You say yes to get elected as the man to solve the Cyprus problem, and then make sure it does not happen on your watch, which in context of what’s happening in the region around Cyprus means never.

So when Anastasiades advised Akel the other day “to take into account that it also speaks for the Greek Cypriots”, insinuating that the communist party spoke for the Turkish Cypriots, he was cementing no by nationalist talk dressed up in mock understatement.

Anastasiades was saying in effect that Akel is batting for the other side. The truth, however, is that it is just thinking critically of its own side, which necessarily means showing him up as being deliberately ineffectual in his conduct of negotiations with the Turkish side.

Critical thinking has been in short supply in Cyprus since independence in 1960, and people need spades of it as the only antidote to resurgent nationalism that poisons the mind.

Akel stands for anothotikon komma ergazomenou laou: the progressive party of working people. And you do not have to be a communist or a supporter of Akel to recognise that despite a few lapses along the way, it has been on the right side of the history in Cyprus even if it was on the wrong side when communism collapsed in the Soviet Union in 1992.

Akel is an internationalist party that transcends the ethnic divide on the island. Naturally it speaks from a Greek Cypriot perspective, but it does so with sensitivity to the Turkish Cypriots with whom it has always enjoyed good relations. It is after all the party of the working poor of Cyprus who have a lot more in common than the differences in language and religion that divide them.

“Workers have nothing to lose but their chains. They have a world to win. Workers of the world, unite,” Karl Marx declared in the Communist Manifesto of 1848 and to give credit where it is due Akel has remained true to Marx’s credo; particularly under its current leader Andros Kyprianou whose vigilance against the rise of chauvinism should be applauded rather than criticised.

If as Marx believed religion is the opium of the people, nationalism is the people’s crack cocaine and, unlike opium, cocaine does not becalm the soul. It sends people high on Dutch courage and when that happens wars follow.

Akel has always been conscious of this problem in Cyprus. It had to tread carefully during the Greek Cypriot struggle of 1955-1959 against the British.

The struggle was not for independence but for self-determination, which being an anti-colonial party Akel supported up to a point. For the nationalists, however, the aim of self-determination was union with Greece and this conflicted many communists in Akel.

Greece had just emerged from German occupation and a bitter civil war that saw the communists there defeated by the nationalists.

Many communists in Cyprus did not wish to abandon the relatively tolerant British in Cyprus for the intolerant anti -communist regime in Greece, but most were too fearful to come out and say so in public.

A few were killed any way and others sought refuge in UK but most Akel members kept their heads down until independence.

In the presidential election that followed, Akel backed the distinguished lawyer John Clerides for president instead of Archbishop Makarios who was supported by the nationalists. Akel lost and Makarios was elected and stayed in power until 1977.

After the troubles of 1963 Akel warmed to Makarios and did its patriotic duty and supported him against the rogue nationalists who brought war and death and destruction and displacement to the whole of Cyprus in 1974.

I would not presume to advise any one about patriotism, but when I read the accusation that Akel was unpatriotic I thought of the old saying my close friend, the late Andrew Ross-Clunis, from Larnaca taught me: “the hen who asked ‘Who laid the bad egg?’ is the hen who laid the bad egg,”

Alper Ali Riza is a queen’s counsel in the UK and a part time judge