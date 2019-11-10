November 10, 2019

Lute meetings next week to help decide UN’s next steps

UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Saturday will reportedly aim to decide on what will be announced after their joint meeting with the UN secretary general later in the month.

According to Phileleftheros this will allow the United Nations to outline the next steps to be taken regarding Cyprus negotiations.

The two leaders will have a meeting with UN secretary general Antonio Guterres in Berlin on November 25.

Documents submitted by both leaders in advance of the meeting refer to confidence building measures, Phileleftheros said.

Anastasiades reportedly referred to his proposal for a decentralised federation, which was discussed with Akinci during their meeting on August 9. According to Phileleftheros he also refers to changing the political system from presidential to parliamentary, with a Prime Minister and deputy Prime Minister elected by the House.

As part of the CBMs, he suggests the departure of 5-10,000 Turkish soldiers from Cyprus in addition to more works within the buffer zone in Nicosia.

The document also repeats the president’s position on energy sharing with the Turkish Cypriots.

Akinci meanwhile focuses on Unficyp and the reactivation of talks with the EU for the occupies areas’ inclusion within the bloc.

According to Alithia, the UN is not interested in having a meeting in Berlin if there will be no positive results from it. Quoting a diplomatic source, it says Lute will discuss recent suggestions with the two leaders.

