November 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police hold campaign to crack down on crime

By Katy Turner08

A police campaign to crack down on crime was held over Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A total of 156 cars were stopped and checked for illegalities as were the 170 people in them.

A total of 48 nightclubs were checked and 28 reports were made of violations of the law.

As part of the campaign on a Cyprus wide scale, patrols were made outside bakeries, jewellery shops, coffeeshop and other places to prevent crimes taking place.

In Paphos two houses were also searched and court warrants were issued.

Traffic control measures were also followed in all towns with the results that 117 charges were made for speeding, and 209 charges for other offences.

More than 200 alcotests were given with 33 showing people driving under the influence.

Related posts

Passports programme has ‘damaged the country’

Katy Turner

Betting shop fire believed to be arson

Katy Turner

Have you seen this girl?

Katy Turner

Two more arrests in connection to migrant boat

Katy Turner

Government blunders threaten halloumi production, producers say

Kyriacos Iacovides

Foreigh Affairs Council to adopt regulation on Turkish illegal drillings in Cyprus’ EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign