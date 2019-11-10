November 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Motoring

Rare and low mileage cars on offer

By Rosie Ogden00
One of the cars on offer is the 1947 Riley RMA Woody Estate car, which is one of only two bodies of this type made

The Warwickshire Event Centre in the UK will be hosting the final Classic Car Auctions (CCA) sale of the year on December 7 with a variety of cars that have an extraordinary history and are in ‘fabulous’ condition.

One of the cars on offer is the 1947 Riley RMA Woody Estate car. This beautiful looking car has been owned by the same family from new and is one of only two bodies of this type made. Presented in a creamy grey colour with an Oak/Ash frame and panel body, it has a split tailgate with the lower half being timber and the upper half glazed.

It is described as being in ‘largely original condition’ having been stored in the same garage from new.
Estimated at £15,000 to £18,000 this Woody has been recommissioned, serviced and is now running.

Also going under the hammer is a 1972 Rover 3.5 Coupe P5B with the original, well-preserved Buckskin hide in the interior. It’s finished in Admiralty Blue with a Silver Birch fine line down the waist and just 53,748 miles on the clock. The car comes with a detailed service history, its original stamped Rover Passport to Service and the toolkit. Estimates are £20,000 to £25,000.

A 1997 Maserati Ghibli Cup with a 330bhp V6 twin-turbo engine under the bonnet is estimated at £15,000 to £20,000; this car is one of just 26 produced in right-hand drive form. It comes with a comprehensive service history, the original leather book-pack and ‘other interesting documentation’.

A 1996 BMW E36 M3 Evolution has been in storage since 2007 – hence the low mileage of 45,000 miles. Estimated at £18,000 to £22,000 it comes with the original book-packs BMW stamped service history. It came out of storage in 2018 when it was recommissioned.

