Rubbish: a roadside reality in Cyprus

I write as the organiser of the Akamas Clean-up Team (ACT) of Volunteers which has performed six clean-ups of the Akamas Peninsula in the Paphos district every year since September 2012. ACT’s 42nd clean-up will be held this Sunday.

Two recent Cyprus Mail articles demonstrate that the “clean-up” word is spreading and it is very good to see that other groups are helping to tidy up Cyprus. Many similar endeavours have been reported in recent years.

While coastal clean-ups are obviously very important, you do not have to wander very far from the coast anywhere in Cyprus to find massive quantities of rubbish scattered everywhere.

Vast quantities of rubbish can be seen discarded along the roadsides (the road from Polis to Paphos is an open waste bin). Also great piles of garbage including old and unwanted household items and building materials can be seen along the sides of dirt tracks and lanes around fields (just take a walk around the fields of Geroskipou/Yeroskipou) and tipped into gullies and ravines all over the island – this rubbish has quite obviously been taken and dumped there – why?

Are the perpetrators too idle to take their rubbish to proper waste collection bins and facilities? If so, wouldn’t it be just as easy for them to transport the rubbish to a proper disposal place? It is probably more a case of having no social conscience, no thought for the environment and sadly no care for the image of the country in which they live.

And why are the local municipalities not doing more to clear up this rubbish and why are they not doing more to prevent this pollution and prosecute the polluters? Whilst tidying up the “shop front” is to be commended, the “back rooms” are just as important.

Having said that, it is gratifying that action has been taken recently regarding the long-standing issue of illegal caravans permanently based near the Baths of Aphrodite:

Unfortunately all the cleverly worded and artistic tourist posters, videos and campaigns advertising a beautiful island for people to visit for holidays, or to live and to buy property, cannot hide the “roadside reality” that these people see when they do come to and travel around Cyprus. It would be very much in the interests of Cyprus to remember the wise saying, “first impressions are lasting impressions”!

Keith Watkins, Neo Chorio Paphos