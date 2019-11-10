Shame about the state of English School Park

The Strovolos Municipality is justly proud of its parks. Most of those I have seen are well kept.
This is not the case with the Strovolos park known as the English School Park, most of which belongs to the Strovolos Municipality. This park contains some of the finest trees in Cyprus, some well over a hundred years old. It is used by many Cypriots who seek a place to relax, jog or play.
It is a shame therefore that it is so neglected. The borders of the park along 28th of October Street are strewn with rubbish. This becomes more intense and thickly scattered as one approaches the main entrance to the park. Plastic bottles, boxes, bags, cans, cartons, cups, boards, straws, clothes, metal, food and various unmentionables cover the ground and remain uncollected, increasing year after year.
Besides providing a welcome area of green, the English School Park occupies valuable real estate worth millions of euros. If this were a building of such value I am sure that there would be some effort to maintain it. The municipality provides some wastebaskets but these are wholly inadequate, Particularly on weekends the baskets are stuffed to overflowing with excess rubbish lying scattered beneath them.
Neglect is also reflected in one or two dying trees whose dead branches threaten to fall on cars driving along 28th of October street. Lately the park has started to be used as a dumping place for old furniture, as witnessed by a discarded black armchair.
I am not sure that the persons responsible for the park are sufficiently aware of all this. I understand that responsibility for the park is shared between the Strovolos Municipality and The English School. In discussions with the relevant authorities at both these establishments it seems that no one knows exactly where the geographic dividing line is between their areas of responsibility.
I got the distinct impression that those with the relevant authority and responsibility seldom visit the park. For many citizens of Nicosia it represents an important part of the city, a valuable asset which should be maintained in good order.
Dr. Jim Leontiades, Strovolos