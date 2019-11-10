November 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Victim of racist attack complains police have not examined the case

By Katy Turner00
A video still of one of the women involved in the argument

The woman who was a victim of a racist attack in a Larnaca car park in early October on Sunday accused the police of dragging their feet over the case, saying they have not examined it at all.

Svetlana Zaitseva said despite the fact she was promised answers on October 22, no-one has contacted her at all.

Police launched a probe after a Russian woman posted a video on social media showing her being racially abused by three Greek Cypriot women in a Larnaca parking lot on October 5.

Zaitseva was called derogatory names and threatened with court action after she said she recorded the women’s car allegedly hitting a parked car and trying to flee the scene when they thought no one was looking.

The three Greek Cypriot women reported Zaitseva for violating their personal data by publishing the video.

Reports said one of them, a teacher, was sacked by the private institute she worked for and has since suffered a nervous breakdown.

According to state broadcaster CyBC, Zaitseva said she has been asked to shut down the Facebook post. “Silence is not the answer,” CyBC reported she said.

The police investigation has been handed to the Attorney-general’s office and they are still awaiting an answer from there about how to proceed.

 

Related posts

Student body calls on high school kids to walk out of class (updated)

Katy Turner

Government source: Turkey has no plans to take part in five-way meeting

Katy Turner

‘Increased Turkish aggression a threat to the region’

Katy Turner

Conservation work to begin on occupied churches

Katy Turner

‘Cyprus will not be saved by passports’ (updated)

Katy Turner

Lute meetings next week to help decide UN’s next steps

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign