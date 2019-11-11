November 11, 2019

An alternative dance performance

By Eleni Philippou011

The 1st Nicosia International Festival has already staged a series of performances and events with the next, coming up on Saturday, an alternative dance performance that draws inspiration from one of the dancers’ hearing impairment and pairs it with a grand composer who despite being completely deaf has left a legacy – Beethoven.

Choreographed by Canadian choreographer Hélène Blackburn, the performance is entitled 9 and pushes the limits of silence to rise above difference and transform the body into language.

“Perceiving, experiencing, understanding,” comment the organisers. “Our senses allow us to apprehend the world around us. This sine qua non-condition is like a window onto what lies outside of us; without it, things elude us in part. How is it possible to capture the monumental grandeur of the 9th symphony — one of the masterworks in the classical repertoire — if, like Beethoven, our hearing is impaired?”

The Canadian choreographer has taken the unusual step of using the hearing impairment of one of her dancers as a point of departure for her new creation, using the 9th Symphony of the completely deaf composer as her backdrop. The piece, a coproduction with Kopergietery, is sure to appeal to all generations by pushing back the limits of silence to rise above difference and transform the body into language.

 

9

A dance performance by Canadian choreographer Hélène Blackburn draws inspiration from one of the dancers’ hearing impairment. November 16. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 4.30pm and 8.30pm. €18 and €12 for students. Tickets: www.soldoutticketbox.com/

