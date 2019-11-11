November 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrests after 3kg of cannabis found

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police have arrested three men in connection with the discovery of three kilos of cannabis in the Famagusta district.

At around 5pm on Sunday police officers signalled for a car in the area to stop. The 22-year-old driver, who had a 37-year-old passenger, tried to flee and the officers shot at the car tyres to immobilise the vehicle.

During a search of the car the officers found a precision scale, a container with traces of cannabis, a capsule believed to contain cocaine and the sum of €1,740.

At the same time, officers found three kilos of cannabis in a fenced-in area where the two men had been seen earlier moving suspiciously.

They were arrested, as was the 44-year-old owner of the piece of land where the drugs were found.

 

Related posts

Lecture series highlights those who made Larnaca special

Annette Chrysostomou

Defence Minister heading to Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council

Katy Turner

Revoking citizenship might not be so straight forward

Elias Hazou

Victim of racist attack complains police have not examined the case

Katy Turner

Student body calls on high school kids to walk out of class (updated)

Katy Turner

Government source: Turkey has no plans to take part in five-way meeting

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign