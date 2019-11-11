Cyprus Symphony Orchestra tells musical stories

November 11, 2019

Three concerts in three different cities will be staged during November by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra in its continuing efforts to bring quality classical music evenings to the island.

For its upcoming performances, the orchestra proposes an appealing programme consisting of two works by Solon Michaelides and romantic works that integrate or support a story. Robust in their emotional breadth, Michaelides’ In Memoriam and Suite Archaïque carry a familiar melodic and harmonic content, as the composer’s aesthetic is imbued with the musical heritage of Byzantine and Cypriot traditional music.

The works by Delibes, Mendelssohn and Kodály will indulge your imagination with tasteful musical stories about a king, a water nymph (The Fair Melusine), and evocations of summer nights, brought to life through a kaleidoscope of captivating melodies and pulsating orchestral colours.

Lisa Xanthopoulou will be in charge of conducting the orchestra at these performances. Nicosia will be the first to see CySO in action on Wednesday, before it travels to Limassol and Larnaca on the following days.

The Greek conductor is the Artistic Director of Thessaloniki City Symphony Orchestra, who regularly collaborates with cultural organisations in Greece. Besides Cyprus and Greece, Xanthopoulou has conducted many performances and concerts in Germany, Italy, Turkey, S. Korea, Egypt and Russia but a collaboration with CySO, brings her back to the island.

 

Musical Stories and Solon Michaelides

Concert series by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. November 13. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. November 14. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. November 15. Municipal Theatre, Larnaca.8.30pm. €12, €7 (18-26 yrs, pensioners), €5 (under 18). Tel: 22-463144

