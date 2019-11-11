Diko seeks independent probe into passport sales

Junior opposition party Diko has called for an independent inquiry into passports granted under the citizenship-via-investment scheme, arguing that the government cannot be trusted to shine light on the affair.

In a written statement on Monday, Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos said a committee of inquiry must be set up, charged with investigating possible criminal, administrative as well as political liability.

He pointed out that the recently announced three-member committee is, by the government’s own admission, not an investigative body.

Last week the government decided to set up a committee whose task it will be to examine the findings of new forensic audits on passports granted up until 2018, and to submit a report with their conclusions to the cabinet.

At the time, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou stressed the committee will not be investigative in nature.

He was likely pre-empting criticism that the cabinet, which appointed the committee, would be thus investigating itself – given that it is the cabinet itself which has had the final say in approving the naturalisation of foreign investors.

Papadopoulos said that this precisely underscores the need for an independent probe.

“Once again, we are witnessing blatant mockery, aimed at covering up political and other responsibilities,” the Diko chief said of the three-member committee.

“It cannot stand that, in this country, there are scandals everywhere, but never any guilty parties.”

But judging by comments posted online, members of the public are skeptical of Papadopoulos’ own proposal.

Some punters pointed out it would take at least a year for a committee of inquiry, such as that proposed by Papadopoulos, to complete its work. Until then, the issue would be memory-holed.

Last week the cabinet also said it would be revoking 26 citizenships granted through the citizenship-by-investment programme up to 2018, before stricter criteria were introduced.

The decision came amid embarrassing revelations that passports were given to Malaysian businessman Jho Taek Low – now a fugitive – as well as persons tied to Cambodia’s authoritarian government.

Meantime an online petition (https://secure.avaaz.org/el/community_petitions/_O_Genikos_Eisaggeleas_na_ereynisei_energeies_toy_Arhiepiskopoy_gia_ithageneia_ston_Jho_Low ) has been launched asking that the attorney-general investigate the ‘donations’ given by Low to the Church of Cyprus in 2015.

It refers to confirmed reports of two cheques issued by Low to the archbishopric, one for €300,000, the other for €10,000.

The petition, on Avaaz, demands that Archbishop Chrysostomos be the subject of a criminal investigation, on the grounds of political corruption and influence peddling.

By Monday afternoon, signatures had reached the target of 500.