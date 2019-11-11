November 11, 2019

Elderly man swindled out of €10,000 for fake roof job

By Annette Chrysostomou00

An elderly man was defrauded out of nearly €10,000 by two people who pretended to insulate the roof of his house in Kato Polemidia, police reported on Monday.

According to Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades, last Thursday two men visited the house of an 83-year-old man and asked if he wanted them to insulate the roof.

The home owner agreed and gave them €600 as a down payment for the purchase of the necessary materials.

They returned the same day and started working. A few hours later they reported they had completed the job.

The two unknown men demanded €10,000 for their work and after negotiating the 83-year-old paid them €9,000 before they left.

The elderly man only later realised he had been defrauded after inspecting the roof and discovering only a small part had been insulated, for which materials worth no more than €100 had been used.

The victim told police that when the unknown men, who he described as 25 to35-years-old, asked for the money they took him in a green saloon car to a bank to get the cash.

Police are looking for the two men and Soteriades has urged the public, especially the elderly, to be cautious and take care not to be taken in by con artists.

 

