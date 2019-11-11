From Gipsy swing to heavy metal

Next week’s musical agenda has in a range of styles in store, with the variety of live performances to be held this week set to please rocker souls, jazz lovers and anyone in between.
Bringing vibrant swing sounds to the island is the popular Greek band Gadjo Dilo with their performance at Rialto on Friday. Reanimating the manouche gypsy jazz tradition and combining beloved Greek songs from the 50s and 60s, Gadjo Dilo has marked the Greek music scene with their own unique style, Manouche de Grec.
Inspired by these two music cultures and experimenting with old jazz sounds, the band presents a repertoire with strong Greek overtones, including tunes from American jazz and French songs from the interwar period.
Something slightly different will be on in Ayia Napa the same evening as Greek singer Christos Thiveos will take over the Alot Live stage. He won’t be coming alone though as Maximos Drakos on the piano, Kallistratos Drakopoulos on the drums and Kleon Antoniou on the electric guitar will accompany him on stage.
R.U.S.T.X is a local band dedicated to playing traditional 80s heavy metal and on Saturday it will be performing its new album. R.U.S.T.X has been an active band on the island and in Europe for many years. Diachroniki Music Stage will host them next, along with the Mighty Epic band who will be opening the show.
For a smoother yet equally passionate sound, hold on until November 18 when the Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band present their Word of Jazz concert. A total of 19 musicians make up the ensemble and their repertoire consists of historical compositions and orchestrations by the pioneers of Big Band Music in addition to more contemporary works written for orchestras of this particular type. Catch them at Rialto Theatre, Pallas Theatre or Markideion Theatre on November 16, 17 and 18.
Gadjo Dilo
Greek gipsy swing band performs live. November 15. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. €23/20. Tel:7777-7745
Christos Thiveos
Live performance by Greek singer accompanied by Maximos Drakos, Kallistratos Drakopoulos and Kleon Antoniou. November 15. Alot Live, Ayia Napa. 10.45pm-2.30apm. Tel: 99-637831
R.U.S.T.X – Receiver
Heavy metal Cypriot band performs live to present its new album. November 16. Diachroniki Music Stage, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €7. Tel: 99-870995
The Word of Jazz
Performance by the Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band. November 16. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. November 17 Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. November 18. Markideion Theatre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €15/10