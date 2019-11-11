Hell for leather: how to wear Autumn’s coolest trend

By Katie Wright

A leather biker jacket is a fashion classic, that’s for sure, but this season, the tough textile is reimagined with everything from sexy skirts to boyish shirts.

Designers were really going hell for leather with the AW19 catwalk collections, showing head to toe hide (autumn’s answer to double denim?) and going beyond the usual black and brown hues.

On the high street, if it’s investment pieces you’re after there are some beautiful real leather options, while budget-conscious shoppers – and vegans – will love the I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-leather appeal of PU fabrics.

So, whether you’re going for the real deal or faking it, here are four ways to style the leather trend…

Leather trousers

If the first thing that comes into your head when you see the words ‘leather trousers’ is Ross Geller from Friends, you’re not alone.

But we’ve come a long way from the tight trews of the Nineties, and now it’s all about high-waisted leather joggers and wide-leg trousers as seen on the Isabel Marant and Roberto Cavalli catwalks.

If you’re bored of jeans, a pair of paperbag waist black trousers are just as versatile teamed with a tucked in fine knit top or a chunky jumper and trainers.

Leather shirts

Probably the edgiest iteration of the trend, you might be surprised by how wearable a leather shirt can be when tucked into a tonal midi skirt (as seen at Tods AW19) or pair of camel-coloured high-waisted trousers.

For something a bit more fashion forward, why not try the Instagram approved #doubleleather look by teaming a black shirt and joggers?

Leather skirts

It’s all about the Eighties when it comes to skirts this season, so says Isabel Marant, whose AW19 collection was extremely leather-heavy.

Swap last winter’s A-line mini for a longer length with a cinched in waist. Whether it’s pencil-tight or a little bit looser, this skirt will take you from the office (teamed with a neat knit or blouse) to evening (add a bardot top and heels).

Leather dresses

A leather shirt dress is the wardrobe staple you never knew you needed.

It can be styled in so many different ways – layered over a roll neck knit, unbuttoned over trousers or belted and teamed with heels and statement earrings for a cool evening look.