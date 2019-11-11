Human remains found at 1964 Pachyammos bomb site

Crews searching the site of a Turkish aerial bombing in Pachyammos in 1964 have found human remains and personal effects thought to belong to Greek Cypriot national-guardsmen, presidential commissioner Photis Photiou said on Monday.

The remains have already been handed over to the institute of neurology and genetics for DNA testing and results are expected this week.

“They are bones that point out to a number of individuals,” Photiou said. It appeared from the personal effects that the remains belong to members of the National Guard.

The excavation of the site started on October 9. Army sappers have been assisting the effort, keeping the experts safe from any unexploded munitions.

Photiou said it was a painstaking task because of the munitions.

“It is a very difficult excavation because according to testimony and information there were explosives stored in the area,” Photiou said.

Findings so far have confirmed the existence of munitions inside the huge crater created by the bombing, something that slowed down the work.

The search currently focuses around the location of a makeshift hospital in Pachyammos that was hit with napalm incendiary bombs 55 years ago.

The search is separate from the ongoing bicommunal programme to locate and identify missing persons from the intercommunal troubles of the 1960s and the Turkish invasion.

“It concerns three areas, the location where the Pachyammos hospital used to be, and two sites in the Panayia Chrysopateritissa cemetery,” Photiou said.

Some of the remains belonging to the medics killed in the attack have been buried at the Paphos cemetery.

A UN report based on government figures said 53 Greek Cypriots were killed and 125 injured in battles with Turkish Cypriot forces and the bombardment of the area by the Turkish air force. Among them were 28 civilians who were killed and 56 wounded. The report had no figure for the Turkish Cypriot toll.

Photiou said the known victims were members of the Paphos medical corps, headed by a doctor, Demetris Mavrogenis.

Some 12 or 13 people were killed when a napalm bomb levelled the house used as a hospital. Some remains belonging to five individuals, including Mavrogenis, were collected from the crater left behind and were buried at Ktima.

The Greek Cypriot side has carried out several other similar exhumations at various locations where people known to have been killed in battle had been buried.