January deadline for completion of new wing for Larnaca hospital

The new wing of the Larnaca General Hospital is expected to be completed by the end of January 2020, Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou said on Monday following a visit to the site.

She said the work was close to completion even though it was to be delivered by November 15 on top of a three-year delay.

“I have seen significant progress and, according to the department of public works, 90 per cent of the project has been implemented. The contractor has set a new schedule and suggests the end of January 2020 as the completion date,” the minister said.

“We will study the pros and cons, the matter will go to the committee on changes. We will weigh things up and see. If it is in the interest of the state to grant this last extension, then it will do so, without exempting the contractor from his obligations and the daily penalties he pays for the delays observed in the project. ”

The minister said the penalty was around €5,000 a day.

She said there had been a very long delay and that’s why she was visiting the site to check how long more it was likely to take.

Construction work on the €27 million project began in the second half of 2013.

There were significant delays as far back as 2014, when the government had disagreements with the contractor. In November 2014 then Communication Minister Marios Demetriades said the project would not be completed for another two years due to the delays.

It was later on expected to be completed by March 2017, but the new completion date was pushed back to the end of 2017 in September 2016.

In January this year, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the wing would be delivered in May or early June and it would take another few weeks or months to equip it. Then the date was pushed to November, and now January 2020.

Asked whether the government had any choice but to accept the new extension, the minister said: “There are many options and we will evaluate and measure them”.