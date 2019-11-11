November 11, 2019

More GCs against a BBF than for it, undecideds hold small majority  

By Jean Christou00

More Greek Cypriots want a unified state than a bizonal bicommunal federation (BBF), the accepted basis for negotiating a Cyprus solution, according to a survey released on Monday.

The figures were part of the European Social Survey (ESS) released on Monday.  ESS is pan-European research involving about 30 countries and is the leading research programme in its field Comparative Politics and Sociology in the European and the European international space.

The sample size used was around 800 people and covered all urban and rural areas of Cyprus between October 2018 and April 2019 seeking attitudes towards politics and government.

Results on Cyprus concerning the national issue, showed that 57.2 per cent preferred a unified state and 27 per cent a BBF. Another 38.1 per cent said they were neither for nor against a BBF while 35 per cent opposed this type of solution.

When it comes a unified state, in addition to the 57.2 who supported this, 15.4 per cent said they were neither for nor against, while 27.2 opposed this.

Asked about a two-state solution, the vast majority, 72.4 per cent were against this idea while 13.7 said they were neither for nor against it, and 13.9 per cent were in favour.

More than half, 50.8 per cent were not in favour of the status quo while 18 per cent favoured the current situation, and 31.2 said they were neither for nor against it.

The Cyprus Consortium (ERIC), which includes the University of Cyprus and the European University of Cyprus in Nicosia has been a full member since 2017. Cyprus participated in the ESS for the first time in 2006 and subsequently in 2008, 2010 and 2012. It did not participate in 2014 and 2016.

The research was carried out through personal interviews.

For the 2017-2019 period, the role of the National Coordinator was Professor Marios Vryonidis of the European University of Cyprus, and for the period 2019-2021, the role of National Coordinator will be Associate Professor, University of Cyprus, Charis Psaltis

 

