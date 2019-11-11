Omonia join Anorthosis at the top, big game ends in draw

Leaders Anorthosis could only manage a draw against Nea Salamina, meaning Omonia joined them at the top of the Cyprus football standings after beating AEL 1-0 over the weekend.

The big game in Limassol between Apollon and Apoel ended 1-1, while Olympiakos recorded their first win of the season as they trounced Ethnikos Achnas 4-0.

Apollon and Apoel had to settle for a point each in a pulsating game that was a credit to both teams as they played open and attacking football.

In an evenly-balanced first 45 minutes it was Apollon who came closest to opening the score as early as the 5th minute when Gakpe failed to beat Apoel goalkeeper Belec from close range.

Apoel’s best chance came just before the half-hour mark when Pavlovic’s header was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Moll.

The champions started the second half much stronger and took the lead in the 54th minute after Moll failed to hold onto Vidigal’s strike and Merkis followed up to hit the ball past him.

However, as the game wore on and Apoel’s midweek European game began taking its toll, Apollon took control and camped outside the Nicosia giants’ penalty area.

Apollon found it hard to break down Apoel’s resolute backline but three minutes from time Gapke atoned for his first half miss by sliding the ball past Belec after a melee in the visitors’ penalty box.

A goal by Matt Derbyshire in the 3rd minute was enough to give Omonia the three points against AEL and move them level on points with Anorthosis in first place.

Anorthosis were fortunate to get away with a point in their fixture against Nea Salamina as their opponents could have finished off the game in the opening half.

Salamina opened the score in the 3rd minute with Simpson but Ruben Rayos equalised just 60 seconds later. Midway into the second half Galitsios gave the visitors the lead only to be pegged back at 2-2 by Eloudou’s equaliser.

Despite trailing by a single goal and playing the last 15 minutes with ten men, Enosis Neon Paralmni managed to snatch a point in Paphos against Pafos FC thanks to a last-minute goal by Theodorou.

Pafos had led through a Bakary Sako goal on the half hour and looked comfortable in the lead but failure to score a second proved costly.

Olympiakos recorded their long-awaited first win of the season thanks to two goals by Duventru who had given them a comfortable half-time lead against Ethnikos Achnas.

Zachariou made sure of the points in the 56th minute while Ayite added the icing on the cake seven minutes later.