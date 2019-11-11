November 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Organic farmers to donate produce to children’s hospital

By Gina Agapiou00

The association of organic farmers said Monday it will be donating locally produced products to patients of the Makario children’s hospital in Nicosia.

The association said it will donate fruit and vegetables, bread, olive oil, eggs, and tea.

According to a statement, organic food products do not contain any chemicals since they are produced with environmentally and human friendly methods.

Their products undergo strict checks by certification companies and government services.

Organic food is ideal for children and pregnant women as well as patients under medication.

Organic farming appeared in Cyprus in 1987 with just a small number of farmers engaging in the activity.

It grew to 1,282 organic farmers in 2018, representing 4.5 per cent of the agricultural production.

Cyprus imports around 90 per cent of its organic product supply with between two to five per cent of consumers opting for organic food.

