Pafilia Property Developers introduces Bee Hotels at their flagship resort, Minthis

Pafilia Property Developers has completed the construction and installation of the first bee hotels at Minthis Resort in Tsada. As part of the Pafilia our Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, a campaign called Bee Aware Bee Responsible has been designed and for the protection of bees to help raise awareness about the benefits they offer to the ecosystem and humans through their pollination process.
On Wednesday 6th November, the Commissioner for the Environment, Ioanna Panagiotou, the Cyprus Beekeepers’ Association and the Cyprus University of Technology attended an event at Minthis unveiling the first bee hotel where they assisted with the installation within the resort’s grounds.
Welcoming the Environment Commissioner to Minthis, the company’s Executive Director Demetris Ashiotis, said “The bee’s participation in the ecological, environmental, economic and aesthetic shaping of our planet’s condition is unique and irreplaceable. As a company and Minthis as a resort that is part of a Natura 2000 site we recognize our responsibility to society, nature and the environment, and through our CSR program, we support and implement innovative actions for sustainable development and environmental protection.”
The Environment Commissioner stated “We are here to support the effort being made, while stressing that bee hotels will host lone bees, which are a very important factor for the pollination process. With the installation of the first hotel in the area, she added, bees will help plants and vice versa.”
Bee hotels contribute to the enhancement of biodiversity, by increasing the population of pollinators and the degree of pollination. For this action, Pafilia Property Developers recently won the bronze award at the Cyprus Responsible Business Awards under the “Cause Advocacy” category. In addition to the bee hotels, Pafilia implements a program to plant 100 thousand bee plants and trees, and also contributes to educational visits to primary schools and gymnasiums.
At the event, Pafilia and Minthis executives presented the resort’s environmental management program to the Commissioner of the Environment. The Commissioner was briefed on the environmental projects implemented at Minthis, such as the installation of the Water Development Department’s recycled water system, the construction of a private biological wastewater treatment facility, the reservoir and the creation of a stormwater collection and storage system. The facilities at Minthis fulfil the best water management practices and establish the resort’s philosophy of environmental protection and efficient resource management.
In evidence of this, Minthis became the first golf course in Cyprus to receive GEO Certification, an international eco-label for golf courses recognising our commitment to nature, resource conservation and community value and earlier in November we received the IGATO (Golf Tourism Organization) 2020 award for International Sustainable Development – Resource Efficiency.