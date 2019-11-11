November 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioners demand additional allowances for the elderly

By Gina Agapiou07

Pensioners on Monday asked for additional allowances for the elderly and state-funded holidays on the island.

The demands were included in a report by the social welfare committee of the elders’ parliament submitted to the House on Monday.

Among their demands was restoration of the Easter allowance based on 2012 criteria before it was reduced during an austerity drive through the introduction of income criteria, not applied in previous years.

The new terms granted a €190 allowance to individuals whose annual income was less than €6,500, while couples received €380 if their combined income was below €11,000.

The changes caused a stir among pensioners who protested against them and have repeatedly demanded for the previous conditions to be brought back.

The elders also want a 12 per cent cut to the pensions of people who retired at 63 restored.

They also demanded an additional allowance for people who retire before the age of 65 due to mobility impairments, as well as those who retire after the age of 65 due to old age.

Elevators should be added to all government buildings, they said, making them accessible to people with disabilities.

The elders also want the government to provide low-income pensioners with vacations in hotels around Cyprus.

Among their other demands were issues on medical care and Gesy health scheme as well as driving licence renewals.

 

 

 

Related posts

Remembrance Day marked in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Trainee specialist doctors announce three-hour strike

Jonathan Shkurko

EU agrees sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus drilling, to add names later

Reuters News Service

Majority of teachers reject strike action over exams (Updated).

Annette Chrysostomou

Organic farmers to donate produce to children’s hospital

Gina Agapiou

More GCs against a BBF than for it, undecideds hold small majority  

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign