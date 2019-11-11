November 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police road safety campaign to focus on seat belts

By Annette Chrysostomou024

A new nationwide campaign to reduce fatal and serious road accidents starts on Monday and will last for two weeks, until November 24.

Traffic police will concentrate on the use of seat belts and seats for children.

Special attention will be paid to the use of seat belts and children’s seats in the back of vehicles where they are used much less than in front.

 

Related posts

EU FMs set to adopt measures against illegal Turkish drilling

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Arrests after 3kg of cannabis found

Annette Chrysostomou

Lecture series highlights those who made Larnaca special

Annette Chrysostomou

Defence Minister heading to Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council

Katy Turner

Revoking citizenship might not be so straight forward

Elias Hazou

Victim of racist attack complains police have not examined the case

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign