November 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Remembrance Day marked in Nicosia

By Staff Reporter024
British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie laying a wreath

Remembrance Day was commemorated outside the offices of the public service union Pasydy building in Nicosia on Monday, the location of the monument to the Cypriot soldiers who in World War II.

Wearing poppies, a group of officials, veterans’ representatives and schoolchildren gathered at the monument to lay wreaths. Among them was British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie.

Representing President Nicos Anastasiades, Humanitarian Affairs Commissioner Photis Photiou, in his address said Remembrance Day commemorates the importance of fighting for peace, prosperity and security.

“With limitless respect and deep appreciation today, we remember the hundreds of our volunteer compatriots, Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Armenians, Maronites and Latins who sacrificed themselves in support of Allied forces and defending democracy,” he said.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Pensioners demand additional allowances for the elderly

Gina Agapiou

Trainee specialist doctors announce three-hour strike

Jonathan Shkurko

EU agrees sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus drilling, to add names later

Reuters News Service

Majority of teachers reject strike action over exams (Updated).

Annette Chrysostomou

Organic farmers to donate produce to children’s hospital

Gina Agapiou

More GCs against a BBF than for it, undecideds hold small majority  

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign