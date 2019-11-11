November 11, 2019

Solutions needed for overcrowded prison

The central prison in Nicosia

The central prison in Nicosia is overcrowded with 200 prisoners too many, the House human rights committee said on Monday, expressing their concern about the problems faced by the facility’s administration.

According to the data presented at the meeting, the prisons have over 200 prisoners above capacity. There are a total of 762 people in the prison, while the maximum capacity of the facility is 540.

Disy MP Mariella Aristidou said the overcrowding in the prisons is causing problems for the facility’s administration and staff.

“The administration has made some suggestions that can de-escalate the situation and, as we see it, they are very sensible and should be considered. Prisoners cannot be jailed for fines of 200 or 500 or even 1,000 euros,” she said.

She added another solution must be found to deal with people, who owe negligible fines, as is done in other countries.

Also, Aristidou said the committee was informed about the work of the parole board. The board, she added, has a large backlog of applications for parole.

Aristidou said they discussed the issue of employing permanent staff for the board, as currently the board is staffed with temporary employees.

The committee has filed proposals with the Justice Ministry and is awaiting the ministry’s answers.

 

