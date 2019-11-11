November 11, 2019

Time to invest in solar energy

Good article, could be worth mentioning that the European Union most likely will stop funding projects with fossil fuel shortly. This was mentioned in a article on BBC yesterday.

Cyprus should invest 1 billion into a solar plant, it could be built in a year, occupy 15 sq km (why not use the green zone it’s 346 sq km) and cover almost all of the demand on the island (north and south).

Focus on improving the sea so the fish and other sealife can flourish and stop extraction of gas.

I would be very surprised if the European Union turned down financial support for that.

AR

Our View: Gas deal is great news, but we must be realistic

