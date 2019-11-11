November 11, 2019

Two suspects released after Engomi shooting

Two men, aged 50 and 43, arrested as suspects in an attempted murder investigation in Engomi last week were charged in writing and released on Monday, police said.

Police said the two suspects have been charged with the offences of conspiracy to commit a felony, complicity in the commission of the felony, and interference with a court proceeding.

Another four individuals (aged 49,44,42, and 37) have been arrested as well for the attempted murder of a 30-year-old.

The victim was found on Sunday, November 3 with a gunshot wound to the head outside of a club in Engomi, Nicosia. The gun has not yet been found.

The 30-year-old underwent surgery at Nicosia general hospital after being shot in the head. Doctors described his condition as critical. Another man, 42, was also slightly injured in the shooting.

As of last Wednesday, police had taken 40 testimonies, and said they were expecting to take more statements in the coming days.

Police are also looking into camera footage to identify the suspects.

 

