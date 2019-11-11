November 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Warning over high dust levels

By Gina Agapiou00
file photo
 Authorities on Monday warned the public to take precautions as high concentrations of dust have been detected in the atmosphere.

The public, particularly vulnerable groups of the population like children and elderly people, were urged to avoid going out as the small size of dust particles may have negative effects on human health.

Employers must also take appropriate measures for workers in open areas.

According to measurements from stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network operated by the Department of Labour Inspection, the highest dust concentrations at 10am were recorded in Paphos followed by Nicosia.

For more information visit www.airquality.gov.cy or download the free mobile app ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.
 

 

Related posts

January deadline for completion of new wing for Larnaca hospital

Staff Reporter

Elderly man swindled out of €10,000 for fake roof job

Annette Chrysostomou

Police road safety campaign to focus on seat belts

Annette Chrysostomou

EU FMs set to adopt measures against illegal Turkish drilling

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Arrests after 3kg of cannabis found

Annette Chrysostomou

Lecture series highlights those who made Larnaca special

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign