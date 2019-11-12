November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades meets Guterres in Paris

By Evie Andreou00
file photo

President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday discussed the Cyprus problem with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a brief encounter in Paris on the sidelines of a dinner held by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to state broadcaster CyBC, during the brief meeting Anastasiades and the UN chief discussed the Cyprus problem ahead of the trilateral between the two of them and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later in the month in Berlin.

Guterres also briefed Anastasiades on his recent trip to Turkey and his meeting with the Turkish president.

Anastasiades and Guterres attended the dinner hosted by Macron for the heads of state and government as well as international organisations attending the Paris Peace Forum organised by the French Presidency.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Anastasiades also met with Macron and discussed the Cyprus problem and European issues.

Anastasiades participated in the Forum’s deliberations on Tuesday.

The Paris Peace Forum contributes to the momentum launched by Macron to reaffirm the importance of multilateralism and collective action. This year’s focus was on encouraging international cooperation and collective action for a peaceful world.

Anastasiades is expected to return to Cyprus on Friday.

 

