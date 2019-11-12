November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after burglary in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A man has been arrested in Paphos suspected of stealing €12,000 and bank cards from a house.

According to police, a 40-year-old woman reported on Monday that while she was away, her home was burgled and a bag on a table containing €12,000, jewellery and bank cards were taken.

Police found the perpetrators had entered through a bedroom window.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of a 25-year-old man who was arrested.

