November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Five arrested for possession of drugs in mini-sweep

By Gina Agapiou00

Police have arrested five people in Nicosia on suspicion of illegal drug possession.

The suspects were arrested during an organised operation in a specific area of the capital on Monday night.

Officers said they found in the possession of a 22-year-old 28 grammes of cannabis and €995 in cash while another 22-year-old was arrested with 29 grammes of cannabis in his possession.

Three other people were arrested and then released, two 20-year-olds and a 25-year-old who had in their possession 1.5 grammes of cannabis, seven pills that appeared, to be ecstasy and a small quantity of cocaine in total.

The two-22-year-olds are being held into custody while drug squad continues the investigations.

