November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Four members of same family arrested over roofs scam

By George Psyllides0565

Police on Tuesday arrested four members of the same family on suspicion of stealing €9,600 and €3,000 from elderly people in Limassol who had paid them to waterproof their roofs, which they never did.

The suspects, all Bulgarian nationals, are a 42-year-old man and his wife, 40, their son and his wife, both 19.

The younger woman is a mother of a five-year-old boy, who was put in the care of the welfare office.

They were arrested in Kato Polemidhia while allegedly trying to pull the same con on other elderly people.

Police were notified by residents of the area who knew they were being sought by police in connection with two cases of fraud.

Police had received two similar complaints claiming the suspects had taken money, €9,600 and €3,000, to waterproof roofs.

In both cases the suspects used shoddy and unsuitable material – paint reportedly – without finishing the job.

The suspects are expected to be brought before a court on Wednesday for a remand hearing.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of the suspects being implicated in other similar cases and being part of a bigger gang.

Related posts

Charity threatens to release animals into the streets

Bejay Browne

Manslaughter suspect to remain in custody until trial

Gina Agapiou

Erdogan says talks with EU may end over Cyprus sanctions

Reuters News Service

FIFPro censures CFA over disciplinary procedure against women’s national team

Jonathan Shkurko

Over €200m in personal transfers sent from Cyprus to third countries in 2018

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Greek woman renouncing Cypriot citizenship over abuse of disabled parking spaces (Updated)

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign