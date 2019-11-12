November 12, 2019

Free market policies to blame for plight of pensioners

By CM Reader's View00

Destitution is widespread across the EU, even in Germany, France, and the UK.

Worse hit are the vulnerable groups like pensioners, children and low paid workers who are forced to use food banks to feed their families.

A big banner outside our local supermarket informs us that the company “donates over £20 million to help fight hunger in the UK”.

Often wages are not sufficient to live on and future pensioners’ lives will most probably be miserable. This injustice was caused by the introduction of the free market policies, The world’s 26 richest people now hold the same wealth as the poorest half of the global population, down from 43 in 2017!

