November 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Germany detains two Turkish nationals over IS attack plan

By Reuters News Service00
The suspects are believed to have told people they were IS supporters

German police detained three people in the western city of Offenbach on Tuesday on suspicion of planning a bomb attack for the Islamic State militant group, prosecutors said.

The three suspects wanted to kill as many “infidels” as possible in the planned attack in the Rhine-Main region, Frankfurt prosecutor Nadja Niesen said.

No specific attack targets were yet known but evidence seized from raids of three homes in Offenbach should shed some light, she added.

German intelligence agencies and police have been on high alert for potential attacks by Islamist militants since a rejected asylum seeker from Tunisia killed 12 people by ramming a truck into a Berlin Christmas market almost three years ago.

The main suspect arrested on Tuesday is a 24-year-old German of Macedonian origin who wanted to manufacture explosives and tried to buy a weapon online. His two suspected accomplices are Turkish nationals aged 22 and 21.

The suspects are believed to have told people they were IS supporters, Niesen said, adding she thought all three were known to police.

Substances that could be used to make explosives and equipment were found at the main suspect’s home, she said. The authorities also secured written documents and electronic data.

Niesen said a decision would be made on Wednesday on whether all three suspects or only one would be brought before the investigating judge at a court in Frankfurt.

The judge will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant and order pre-trial detention.

Related posts

Europe agrees to develop more weapons independently of US

Reuters News Service

Corbyn voices concern after cyber attack on Labour

Press Association

Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander, rockets rain from Gaza (Update)

Reuters News Service

Lebanon’s banks shut as staff strike over safety fears

Reuters News Service

Can U.S.-Turkey ties be repaired at Trump-Erdogan meeting?

Reuters News Service

New blazes break out as Australians take shelter from intense bushfires

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign