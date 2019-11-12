Greek woman renouncing Cypriot citizenship over abuse of disabled parking spaces

A Greek resident has applied to renounce her Cypriot citizenship after becoming infuriated over the government’s failure to apply the law protecting the rights of people with disabilities, it emerged on Tuesday.

She specifically referred to people ignoring the disabled parking space at her apartment block. Demetris Lambrianides, the head of the paraplegic association posted a letter by the woman on social media where she sets out the reasons for her decision.

“I renounce Cypriot citizenship because of the government’s inability to sufficiently implement the legislation concerning disabled parking spots and the right of people with disabilities to visit apartment buildings,” the letter accompanying her application said.

According to the woman, who of Greek origin but is married a Cypriot and who has been living on the island for many years, she recently applied to renounce her Cypriot citizenship due to the misuse of the disabled parking spot in her apartment building.

In her letter, she spoke of the government’s inability to tackle illegal parking in disabled spots and said she felt the need to take on this responsibility herself.

“My husband and I were forced to ask the owner of the building to put a sign on the disabled parking slot and insist it not be taken away by the building’s manager and the committee because they said there were no disabled people in our building,” she argued.

The parking spot was allegedly used by a male resident who imports and sells used cars. The slot was continuously occupied by cars with foreign licence plates with the consent from the management committee of the building, she said.

“Where is the government?” the woman asks in her letter. She added she had also been the victim of a racist attack and had reported it to the police.

“On October 3, I was the victim of hate speech against Greek people. Insults were directed at me and my mother who has been dead for 20 years because people did not want me to watch them as they drove out of the disabled parking slot,” she said.

Demetris Lambrianides posted the woman’s letter on his Facebook account on Tuesday morning, with the description: “While some pay good money for Cypriot citizenship, some pay to repudiate it!”.

Lambrianides continued: “Unfortunately the state is disabled when it comes to some matters and prolongs dealing with the issue. We are waiting for the interior ministry and MPs to take immediate measures.”

According to the civil registry and migration department’s website, an application for renunciation of Cypriot citizenship can be submitted provided that the Cypriot citizen is over 18, compos mentis and has citizenship from another country.